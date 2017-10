Oct 24 (Reuters) - Terraform Power Inc:

* Terraform Power Inc - ‍Terraform Power Operating Llc intends to begin marketing a $300 million secured term loan b​

* Terraform Power Inc- unit to use proceeds of term loan, cash on hand, to repay balance of non-recourse portfolio term loan entered into in dec 2015​