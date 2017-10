BRIEF-TerraForm Power says ‍stockholders as of merger effective time to receive special dividend of $1.94 per share​

Oct 13 (Reuters) - TerraForm Power Inc -

* TerraForm Power Inc announces stock oversubscription in merger consideration election

* TerraForm Power Inc - ‍stockholders as of merger effective time to receive special dividend of $1.94 per share​

* TerraForm Power Inc - ‍expected ex-dividend date for special dividend of Tuesday, October 17, 2017​

* TerraForm Power Inc -‍special dividend to be payable in cash to Class A stockholders of record on closing date, prior to effective time of merger​