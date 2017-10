Sept 28 (Reuters) - TerraNet Holding AB -

* Received additional order for optimization of LTE-V

* Developing first prototype for this new initiative is set to be completed during Q2 of 2018

* Order of 180,000 SEK serves as first stage within roadmap of 0-series and industrialization program with total value of 1.8 MSEK