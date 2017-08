June 28 (Reuters) - TerraVest Capital Inc:

* TerraVest announces renewal of normal course issuer bid for its debentures

* TerraVest Capital-got approval to renew NCIB for up to $1.8 million of issued and outstanding 7.00% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due June 30, 2020​