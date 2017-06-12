FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Terreno Realty announces private placement of $100 mln 3.75% senior unsecured notes
June 12, 2017 / 8:39 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Terreno Realty announces private placement of $100 mln 3.75% senior unsecured notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Terreno Realty Corp

* Terreno realty corporation announces the private placement of $100 million 3.75% senior unsecured notes and redemption of 7.75% series a cumulative redeemable preferred stock

* Terreno realty corp - it intends to redeem all 1.8 million outstanding shares of 7.75% series a cumulative redeemable preferred stock on july 19, 2017

* Terreno realty -7-year senior unsecured notes will bear interest at a fixed rate of 3.75%, expects private placement to close on or around july 14, 2017

* Terreno realty corp - series a preferred stock will be redeemed at a redemption price of $25.00 per share, plus an amount per share of $0.096875 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

