Jan 25 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* TERUMO CORP‘S GROUP OPERATING PROFIT FOR THE YEAR ENDING IN MARCH WILL PROBABLY CLIMB 14 PERCENT TO 87 BILLION YEN - NIKKEI

* TERUMO CORP‘S SALES FOR THE YEAR ENDING IN MARCH ARE SEEN RISING 12 PCT TO SOME 580 BLN YEN - NIKKEI Source text: Further company coverage: