BRIEF-Terveystalo Q3 EBITDA down at EUR 7.5 mln

Nov 14 (Reuters) - TERVEYSTALO OY:

* Q3 ‍REVENUE INCREASED BY 30.4 % YEAR-ON-YEAR TO EUR 155.4 MILLION (119.2)​

* Q3 ‍EBITDA DECREASED BY 47.7% YEAR-ON-YEAR TO EUR 7.5 MILLION (14.3)​

* ‍Q3 NET PROFIT AMOUNTED TO EUR -6.9 MILLION (0.8)​

* LONG-TERM FINANCIAL TARGET: ‍GROWTH: 6-8% ANNUAL GROWTH IN REVENUE IN LONG TERM THROUGH A COMBINATION OF ORGANIC GROWTH AND BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS​

* LONG-TERM FINANCIAL TARGET: ‍PROFITABILITY: AN ADJUSTED EBITA MARGIN 12-13% OF REVENUE IN MEDIUM TO LONG TERM​

* LONG-TERM FINANCIAL TARGET: ‍CAPITAL STRUCTURE: INTEREST-BEARING NET DEBT / ADJUSTED EBITDA NOT TO EXCEED 3 TIMES​

‍LONG-TERM FINANCIAL TARGET: AIM IS TO DISTRIBUTE AT LEAST 30 PERCENT OF NET PROFIT AS DIVIDENDS ANNUALLY​