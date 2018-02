BRIEF-Tesaro Inc Q4 Loss Per Share $3.35

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Tesaro Inc:

* TESARO ANNOUNCES FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 OPERATING RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $3.35

* Q4 REVENUE $48 MILLION VERSUS $4.9 MILLION

* SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE, NET, WORLDWIDE (FY) IN RANGE $310 MLNTO $345 MILLION

* TESARO - ANTICIPATES CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS BALANCE TO DECLINE BY $150 MILLION DURING Q1

* QUARTERLY DECLINES IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS ARE EXPECTED TO MODERATE OVER COURSE OF 2018, AND IN Q4 OF 2018

* PLANS TO DRAW $200 MILLION IN 2018 FROM ITS AVAILABLE TERM LOAN FACILITY

* ANTICIPATES YEAR-END 2018 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS TO BE APPROXIMATELY $400 MILLION