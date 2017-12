Dec 20 (Reuters) - Tesco Plc:

* ‍WELCOMES ANNOUNCEMENT FROM CMA THAT IT HAS GIVEN UNCONDITIONAL CLEARANCE OF OUR MERGER WITH BOOKER GROUP PLC​

* ‍SUBJECT TO APPROVAL OF UK LISTING AUTHORITY, EXPECTED TESCO SHAREHOLDER CIRCULAR, PROSPECTUS TO BE PUBLISHED DURING WEEK COMMENCING FEB 5 2018​

* ‍ANTICIPATE RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS TOWARDS END OF FEBRUARY 2018, AND COMPLETION IN MARCH 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: