FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Tesco turnaround "firmly on track" - CEO
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
October 4, 2017 / 7:05 AM / in 15 days

BRIEF-Tesco turnaround "firmly on track" - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Tesco

* CEO says turnaround “is firmly on track”

* CEO says inflation in business “running at about 1 percent below peers”

* CEO says return of dividend a “significant milestone in recovery of business”

* CEO says does not expect inflationary situation in H2 to change from H1

* CEO says “comfortable” with analysts’ consensus profit forecasts for 2017-18 of about 1.5 billion stg

* CEO “remains confident” Booker transaction “completely on track”

* CEO says “was shocked as anybody” by recent Two Sisters chicken food safety issue, says immediately investigated

* Shares up 1.8 percent after 27 percent rise in H1 profit, return of dividend Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.