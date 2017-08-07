BRIEF-Tesla announces proposed $1.5 billion offering of senior notes

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc

* Tesla announces proposed $1.5 billion offering of senior notes

* Tesla - intends to use net proceeds from offering to further strengthen its balance sheet during this period of rapid scaling with launch of model 3

* Tesla - intends to offer $1.5 billion in aggregate principal amount of its senior notes due 2025

* Notes will be senior unsecured debt obligations of Tesla

* Tesla - interest rate, redemption prices and other terms of notes are to be determined