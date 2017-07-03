BRIEF-Tesla announces Q2 2017 vehicle production and deliveries

July 3 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc:

* Tesla Q2 2017 vehicle production and deliveries

* Delivered just over 22,000 vehicles in Q2, of which just over 12,000 were Model S and just over 10,000 were Model X​

* Says ‍major factor affecting Tesla's Q2 deliveries was a severe production shortfall of 100 kWh battery packs​

* Says ‍total vehicle deliveries in first half of 2017 were approximately 47,100​

* Says Q2 production totaled 25,708 vehicles, bringing first half 2017 production to 51,126

* Q2 deliveries represents a 53 pct increase over Q2 2016​

* "Confident that combined deliveries" of Model S and Model X in second half of 2017 will likely exceed deliveries in first half of 2017

* Says ‍until early June, production averaged about 40 pct below demand​

* First certified production Model 3 that meets all regulatory requirements will be completed this week

* "Production quality and field reliability of Model X, for which Tesla has been fairly criticized, have improved dramatically"

* Says handover of about 30 Model 3 customer cars to be done at Fremont factory on July 28