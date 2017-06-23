BRIEF-Tesla enters sixth amendment to its ABL credit agreement - SEC filing

June 23 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc:

* On June 19, co, unit entered into the sixth amendment to the ABL credit agreement, dated as of June 10, 2015 - SEC filing

* Amended agreement to permit borrowers to obtain up to $175 million of additional incremental commitments for potential total revolving commitments of up to $2.0 bln‍​

* Credit agreement amendment increased revolving commitments under agreement by $625 million, increasing total commitments to $1.825 billion