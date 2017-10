Oct 20 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc:

* Tesla Inc - on October 18, certain units of co entered into amendment to warehouse agreements

* Tesla says ‍amendments increased shared aggregate lender commitments across warehouse agreements from $600 million to $1.1 billion​

* Tesla - ‍as a result, commitments under A&R 2016 warehouse agreement, 2017 warehouse agreement were $511.1 million & $588.9 million respectively, as of Oct 18​ Source text: (bit.ly/2zFgkxp) Further company coverage: