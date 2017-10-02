FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tesla Q3 2017 vehicle deliveries and production
#Auto Manufacturing
October 2, 2017 / 8:13 PM / 17 days ago

BRIEF-Tesla Q3 2017 vehicle deliveries and production

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc

* Tesla Q3 2017 vehicle deliveries and production

* Tesla Inc - ‍in Q3, Tesla delivered 26,150 vehicles, of which 14,065 were Model S, 11,865 were Model X, and 220 were Model 3​

* Tesla Inc - ‍Q3 production totaled 25,336 vehicles, with 260 of them being Model 3​

* Tesla Inc - ‍in addition to Q3 deliveries, about 4,820 Model S and X vehicles were in transit to customers at end of quarter​

* Tesla Inc - “‍model 3 production was less than anticipated due to production bottlenecks​” in Q3

* Tesla Inc - “it ‍is important to emphasize that there are no fundamental issues with Model 3 production or supply chain​”

* Tesla - ‍previously indicated that H2 model S & X deliveries would likely exceed H1 , but now expect to exceed that by several thousand vehicles​

* Tesla-Majority of manufacturing subsystems at California car plant, Nevada gigafactory operate at high rate, some have taken longer to activate than expected​

* Tesla Inc - ‍in total, expect to deliver about 100,000 model S and X vehicles in 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

