BRIEF-Tesla Says ‍In Q4, Co Delivered 29,870 Vehicles, Of Which 15,200 Were Model S, 13,120 Were Model X, And 1,550 Were Model 3​

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc:

* TESLA INC - ‍IN Q4, TESLA DELIVERED 29,870 VEHICLES, OF WHICH 15,200 WERE MODEL S, 13,120 WERE MODEL X, AND 1,550 WERE MODEL 3​

* TESLA INC - Q4 PRODUCTION TOTALED 24,565 VEHICLES, OF WHICH 2,425 WERE MODEL 3.

* TESLA INC - ‍IN ADDITION TO Q4 DELIVERIES, ABOUT 2,520 MODEL S AND X VEHICLES AND 860 MODEL 3 VEHICLES WERE IN TRANSIT TO CUSTOMERS AT END OF QUARTER​

* TESLA INC - “DURING Q4, WE MADE MAJOR PROGRESS ADDRESSING MODEL 3 PRODUCTION BOTTLENECKS”

* TESLA INC - Q4 2017 TESLA DELIVERIES REPRESENT A 27% INCREASE OVER Q4 2016

* TESLA INC - IN LAST SEVEN WORKING DAYS OF QUARTER, CO MADE 793 MODEL 3‘S

* TESLA INC - ‍MODEL 3 DELIVERIES TO NON-EMPLOYEE CUSTOMERS ARE NOW “ACCELERATING RAPIDLY”​

* TESLA - IN LAST FEW DAYS, CO HIT PRODUCTION RATE ON EACH OF MANUFACTURING LINE THAT EXTRAPOLATES TO OVER 1,000 MODEL 3‘S PER WEEK

* TESLA INC - ‍WE INTEND TO ACHIEVE 5,000 PER WEEK MILESTONE FOR MODEL 3 VEHICLES BY END OF Q2​

* TESLA INC - EXPECT TO HAVE A SLIGHTLY MORE GRADUAL RAMP THROUGH Q1, LIKELY ENDING QUARTER AT A WEEKLY RATE OF ABOUT 2,500 MODEL 3 VEHICLES