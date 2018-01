Jan 23 (Reuters) -

* TESLA INC IS PLANNING TO ANNOUNCE ON TUESDAY CEO MUSK‘S NEW COMPENSATION PLAN - NYT

* TESLA'S MUSK WILL BE PAID ONLY IF HE REACHES A SERIES OF MILESTONES BASED ON CO’S MARKET VALUE & OPERATIONS; "OTHERWISE, HE WILL BE PAID NOTHING"- NYT Source text : nyti.ms/2rwXAQw Further company coverage: