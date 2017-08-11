FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 days ago
BRIEF-Tesla units enter into the seventh amendment to the ABL credit agreement
August 11, 2017 / 9:33 PM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Tesla units enter into the seventh amendment to the ABL credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc

* Tesla units entered into the seventh amendment to the ABL credit agreement, dated as of June 10, 2015 - SEC filing‍​

* Entered into purchase agreement to issue and sell $1.80 billion aggregate principal amount of 5.30 pct senior notes due 2025

* Seventh amendment amended credit agreement to permit Solarcity to guarantee notes

* Amendment provides that Solarcity will guarantee the credit agreement in connection with its guarantee of the notes - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

