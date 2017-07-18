FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
19 days ago
BRIEF-Tesoro to begin operating in Mexico
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
July 18, 2017 / 8:41 PM / 19 days ago

BRIEF-Tesoro to begin operating in Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Tesoro Corp

* Reg-Tesoro to begin operating in Mexico

* Tesoro Corp says reached a definitive agreement with Petróleos Mexicanos for terminaling and transportation services in Mexico

* Final agreement with Pemex has now been signed and Tesoro will soon begin to move products in country through this arrangement

* Tesoro Corp - Plans to integrate supply to Mexico with its west coast refining and logistics system and market products in country under Arco Brand

* Tesoro Corp says agreement will enable Tesoro to supply transportation fuels in Mexican States of Sonora and baja california Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.