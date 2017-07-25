FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 days ago
BRIEF-Tesoro to launch Arco brand in Mexico
July 25, 2017 / 9:37 PM / 10 days ago

BRIEF-Tesoro to launch Arco brand in Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Tesoro Corp:

* Tesoro -reached agreement that will enable company to supply transportation fuels and launch arco brand in states of Sonora And Baja California, Mexico

* Tesoro Corp says plans to integrate supply to Mexico with its west coast refining, marketing and logistics system

* Tesoro- the agreement allows profesional fuels solutions, s.a. De c.v. (profuels) to begin wholesale marketing operations in Mexico under Arco brand

* Tesoro Corp says expects to expand Arco brand throughout Baja California and Sonora to achieve a leading market position in both states Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

