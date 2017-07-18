FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 18, 2017 / 8:49 PM / 19 days ago

BRIEF-Tessco Technologies' Q1 earnings per share $0.08

July 18 (Reuters) - Tessco Technologies Inc

* Tessco reports first quarter 2018 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.08

* Q1 revenue $140 million versus $128.9 million

* Company is not providing earnings guidance at this time for fiscal 2018.

* Tessco Technologies Inc - inventory increased by $8.1 million during Q1 to $72.1 million as of June 25, 2017

* Tessco Technologies Inc - trade accounts receivable increased by $15.0 million during Q1 to $79.8 million

* Currently evaluating line of credit facility to ensure its ability to continue to make appropriate investments in it business

* Tessco Technologies Inc - "believes" long-term benefit from serving carrier customers more than offsets investments in cash required to support business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

