3 days ago
BRIEF-Tethys Petroleum Ltd ‍provides an update with respect to three different legal proceedings​
August 10, 2017 / 1:15 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Tethys Petroleum Ltd ‍provides an update with respect to three different legal proceedings​

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Tethys Petroleum Ltd:

* Tethys Petroleum Ltd - ‍provides an update with respect to three different legal proceedings​

* Tethys Petroleum - ‍on aug 10, Tethys Aral Gas LLP filed an application for rehabilitation with special economic court of aktobe region​

* ‍tethys Petroleum-on Aug 2,court of appeal in Almaty found in favour of Eurasia Gas Group in its appeal of decision of lower court made in co's favour in Feb 2017​

* Tethys Petroleum - ‍on Aug 8, Tethys commenced action against RBK Bank seeking order that it provide Tethys with access to records regarding RBK Loan

* Tethys Petroleum Ltd - ‍tethys is seeking access to RBK Loan records as it "believes" records will support it in its appeal in proceeding involving EGG​

* ‍tethys Petroleum - on July 26, Aktobe City Court found in favour of co's unit, Tethys Services Kazakhstan LLP​, in a proceeding brought by Alex Skripka

* ‍tethys Petroleum - intends to appeal court of appeal in Almaty's decision to supreme court in Almaty​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

