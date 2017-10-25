FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 25, 2017 / 11:35 AM / Updated 17 hours ago

BRIEF-Tethys Petroleum press release: corporate update

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Tethys Petroleum Ltd

* Tethys Petroleum press release: corporate update

* Tethys Petroleum- evaluated costs & benefits of listing on TSX versus. possible listing on TSXV & concluded it would be “prudent” to pursue listing on TSXV

* Tethys petroleum - ‍Olisol’s actions against co are continuing and are having an adverse financial impact on the company

* Tethys Petroleum- due to delayed oil and gas payments, co hasn’t been able to make monthly payment to secured rig loan lenders which was due on Sept 30​

* Tethys Petroleum Ltd - ‍company and its legal advisers are in “active discussions” with its customers​

* Tethys Petroleum- ‍expects to be able to repay rig loan due on Sept 30 in full early

* Tethys Petroleum Ltd - ‍company is continuing to produce and deliver oil and gas and these operations have continued uninterrupted​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

