Jan 16 (Reuters) - Tetra Bio Pharma Inc:

* TETRA BIO-PHARMA RECEIVES APPROVAL FROM HEALTH CANADA OF ITS PHASE 1 CLINICAL TRIAL WITH PPP005 (CANNABIS OIL)

* TETRA BIO PHARMA - RECEIVED NO OBJECTION LETTER FROM THERAPEUTIC PRODUCTS DIRECTORATE HEALTH CANADA OF ITS PHASE 1 CLINICAL TRIAL WITH PPP005 (CANNABIS OIL)