FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Tetra Bio-Pharma says getting ready to file a clinical trial application to initiate phase 3 clinical trial on terminal cancer patients
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
china's party congress
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
September 18, 2017 / 12:09 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Tetra Bio-Pharma says getting ready to file a clinical trial application to initiate phase 3 clinical trial on terminal cancer patients

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Tetra Bio Pharma Inc:

* Tetra Bio-Pharma getting ready to file a clinical trial application to initiate phase 3 clinical trial on terminal cancer patients in the coming weeks

* Tetra Bio-Pharma getting ready to file a clinical trial application to initiate phase 3 clinical trial on terminal cancer patients in the coming weeks

* Tetra Bio Pharma Inc - ‍Tetra expects to be on time with its previously announced schedule with development of ppp001​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.