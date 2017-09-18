FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Tetra Bio-Pharma to file for CTA to initiate Phase 3 clinical trial on terminal cancer patients
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
china's party congress
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News - Americas
September 18, 2017 / 12:47 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Tetra Bio-Pharma to file for CTA to initiate Phase 3 clinical trial on terminal cancer patients

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Tetra Bio Pharma Inc

* Tetra Bio-Pharma getting ready to file a Clinical Trial Application to initiate Phase 3 clinical trial on terminal cancer patients in the coming weeks

* Tetra Bio Pharma - ‍ with filing of Clinical Trial Application, co expects to be on time with previously announced schedule with development of PPP001​

* Tetra Bio Pharma Inc - ‍ restructured its investors and public relation functions to integrate them with marketing and communication functions​

* Tetra Bio Pharma Inc - ‍ Edward Miller is leaving corporation effective as of Sept 18​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.