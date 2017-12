Dec 8 (Reuters) - Tetragon Financial Group Ltd:

* ‍TETRAGON FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED ANNOUNCEMENT OF FINAL RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER TO PURCHASE TETRAGON NON-VOTING SHARES​

* TETRAGON FINANCIAL GROUP- ‍TETRAGON MASTER FUND HAS ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE 4.78 MILLION TETRAGON NON-VOTING SHARES AT A PURCHASE PRICE OF $13.60 PER SHARE​

* ‍AGGREGATE COST OF PURCHASE IS $65 MILLION, EXCLUDING FEES AND EXPENSES RELATING TO TENDER OFFER​