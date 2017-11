BRIEF-Tetragon Financial Group to pay a dividend of $0.1750 per share​

Oct 31 (Reuters) - TETRAGON FINANCIAL GROUP LTD:

* ‍DIVIDEND OF U.S. $0.1750 (17.50 CENTS) PER SHARE IN RESPECT OF Q3 OF 2017.​

* ‍PAYMENT OF DIVIDEND WILL TAKE PLACE ON 24 NOVEMBER 2017​

* ‍INTENDS TO CONDUCT A TENDER OFFER FOR A NUMBER OF TETRAGON NON-VOTING SHARES WITH A MAXIMUM VALUE OF $65 MILLION​

* DETAILS OF THIS PLANNED TENDER OFFER WILL BE ANNOUNCED SHORTLY‍​

* ‍DEUTSCHE BANK AG, LONDON BRANCH WILL ACT AS DEALER MANAGER IN TENDER OFFER​

* A REPURCHASE OF TFG SHARES AT A PRICE BELOW NAV WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO FULLY DILUTED NAV PER SHARE