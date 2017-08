July 31 (Reuters) - TETRAGON FINANCIAL GROUP LTD:

* H1 FAIR VALUE NET INCOME 70.0$ MILLION VERSUS $45.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 FAIR VALUE EPS $0.79 VERSUS $0.47 YEAR AGO

* H1 FAIR VALUE RETURN ON EQUITY AT 3.6 PERCENT VERSUS 2.3 PERCENT YEAR AGO

* H1 INVESTMENT INCOME $99.5 MILLION VERSUS $68.9 MILLION YEAR AGO