BRIEF-Tetraphase Pharma Enters Exclusive Development And Commercialization Agreement With Everest Medicines

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* TETRAPHASE PHARMACEUTICALS ENTERS INTO EXCLUSIVE DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH EVEREST MEDICINES FOR ERAVACYCLINE IN CHINA

* TETRAPHASE PHARMACEUTICALS - WILL RECEIVE INITIAL UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $7.0 MILLION, MAY RECEIVE CLINICAL AND REGULATORY MILESTONES OF UP TO $16.5 MILLION

* TETRAPHASE PHARMA-CO ‍MAY RECEIVE CLINICAL, REGULATORY MILESTONES OF UP TO $16.5 MILLION AS WELL AS ANNUAL SALES MILESTONES OF UP TO $20.0 MILLION​

* TETRAPHASE PHARMACEUTICALS - ‍EVEREST WILL BE SOLELY RESPONSIBLE FOR DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION OF ERAVACYCLINE IN TERRITORIES​

* TETRAPHASE PHARMACEUTICALS-CO, EVEREST TO ESTABLISH JOINT STEERING COMMITTEE TO REVIEW, OVERSEE ALL OF EVEREST‘S DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION PLANS

* TETRAPHASE PHARMACEUTICALS - TO BE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE DOUBLE DIGIT TIERED ROYALTIES ON NET SALES OF ERAVACYCLINE IN AREAS UNDER AGREEMENT

* TETRAPHASE PHARMA - ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH EVEREST MEDICINES TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE ERAVACYCLINE IN HONG KONG, SOUTH KOREA, SINGAPORE, AMONG OTHERS