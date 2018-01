Jan 2 (Reuters) - Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* TETRAPHASE PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES SUBMISSION OF NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO FDA FOR ERAVACYCLINE FOR THE TREATMENT OF COMPLICATED INTRA-ABDOMINAL INFECTIONS (CIAI)

* TETRAPHASE PHARMACEUTICALS INC - NDA SUBMISSION INCLUDES DATA FROM IGNITE1 AND IGNITE 4 PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIALS