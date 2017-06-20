FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Patheon UK enters into master manufacturing services agreement
June 20, 2017 / 8:44 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Patheon UK enters into master manufacturing services agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc-

* Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals - on June 14, 2017, tetraphase pharmaceuticals, Patheon UK Ltd and certain of its affiliates entered into master manufacturing services agreement

* Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals - under master agreement co is responsible for supplying active pharmaceutical ingredient for eravacycline to patheon

* Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals - expects to enter into 2 related product agreements to govern terms and conditions of patheon's manufacture of commercial supplies of eravacycline

* Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals - master agreement initial term ends Dec 31, 2022, and will automatically renew after that for successive terms of 2 yrs each Source text: (bit.ly/2tq3zmZ) Further company coverage:

