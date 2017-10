Oct 20 (Reuters) - Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc says ‍on October 16 co and finorga sas entered into a commercial supply agreement​ - sec filing

* Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals - ‍under supply agreement finorga sas will make for commercial supply active pharmaceutical ingredient for eravacycline for co​

* Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals- ‍supply agreement has initial term ending Oct 16, 2022 Source text - bit.ly/2yE5byE Further company coverage: