BRIEF-Tetraphase Posts Top-Line Results From IGNITE3 Phase 3 Clinical Trial Of Eravacycline In CUTI

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* TETRAPHASE ANNOUNCES TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM IGNITE3 PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ERAVACYCLINE IN COMPLICATED URINARY TRACT INFECTIONS (CUTI)

* TETRAPHASE PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ‍ERAVACYCLINE DID NOT ACHIEVE CO-PRIMARY ENDPOINTS IN CUTI TRIAL​

* TETRAPHASE PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ‍ERAVACYCLINE WAS WELL TOLERATED IN IGNITE3​

* TETRAPHASE - ‍CONTINUES TO PREPARE FOR COMMERCIALIZATION OF ERAVACYCLINE AS A TREATMENT FOR CIAI IN U.S. AND EUROPE, ASSUMING REGULATORY APPROVAL​

* TETRAPHASE PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ‍CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH OUR REGISTRATION STRATEGY FOR ERAVACYCLINE IN COMPLICATED INTRA-ABDOMINAL INFECTIONS​

* TETRAPHASE PHARMACEUTICALS- STUDY FAILED TO MEET CO-PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS OF RESPONDER RATE IN MICRO-ITT POPULATION AT EOI TREATMENT VISIT, TOC VISIT