FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Teva and Nuvelution Pharma partner to accelerate development of Austedo tablets for use in Tourette Syndrome in the united states
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
china's party congress
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
September 19, 2017 / 2:56 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Teva and Nuvelution Pharma partner to accelerate development of Austedo tablets for use in Tourette Syndrome in the united states

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

* Teva and Nuvelution Pharma partner to accelerate development of austedo® (deutetrabenazine) tablets for use in tourette syndrome in the united states

* Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd - upon fda approval of austedo® in ts, teva will pay nuvelution a pre-agreed return on its invested capital

* Teva - ‍under terms of agreement, Nuvelution will fund and manage clinical development, driving all operational aspects of Phase III Program​

* Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd - ‍ under terms, Teva will lead regulatory process and be responsible for commercialization of austedo tablets​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.