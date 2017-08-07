FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 days ago
BRIEF-Teva announces FDA approval of QVAR redihaler inhalation aerosol
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Britain launches push to break Brexit stalemate
Britain launches push to break Brexit stalemate
Britain launches push to break Brexit stalemate
Britain launches push to break Brexit stalemate
Britain launches push to break Brexit stalemate
Britain launches push to break Brexit stalemate
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News - Americas
August 7, 2017 / 12:18 PM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-Teva announces FDA approval of QVAR redihaler inhalation aerosol

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

* Teva announces FDA approval of QVAR redihaler (beclomethasone dipropionate HFA) inhalation aerosol

* Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd - plans to discontinue sales of this current QVAR MDI formulation upon launch of qvarredihaler in Q1 of 2018

* Teva Pharmaceutical Industries - QVAR redihaler inhalation aerosol expected to become commercially available to patients by prescription during Q1 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.