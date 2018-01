Jan 15 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd :

* TEVA ANNOUNCES U.S. FDA APPROVAL OF TRISENOX® (ARSENIC TRIOXIDE) INJECTION FOR FIRST LINE TREATMENT OF ACUTE PROMYELOCYTIC LEUKEMIA

* TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-‍APPROVAL BASED ON REVIEW BY FDA ON DATA FROM PUBLISHED SCIENTIFIC LITERATURE AND CO‘S GLOBAL SAFETY DATABASE FOR ARSENIC TRIOXIDE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: