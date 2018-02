BRIEF-Teva Pharm says on track with spending cuts

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd :

* TEVA PHARM: EXPECTS TO IMPLEMENT HALF OF 14,000 PLANNED JOB CUTS BY END OF Q2 2018

* TEVA PHARM: EXPECTS TO ANNOUNCE ADDITIONAL 6 PLANT CLOSURES OR DIVESTMENTS BY END OF 2018 FOR TOTAL OF 12

* TEVA PHARM: 25 SPECIALTY DRUG PROGRAMS AND MORE THAN 100 GENERICS PROGRAMS DISCONTINUED

* TEVA PHARM SAYS ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE MORE THAN HALF OF PLANNED $3 BILLION IN SPENDING CUTS IN 2018, FULLY IN 2019 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen)