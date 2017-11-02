BRIEF-Teva Pharmaceutical Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.52

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

* Teva reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.00

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.52

* Q3 revenue rose 1 percent to $5.6 billion

* Generic medicines revenues in Q3 of 2017 were $3.0 billion, a decrease of 8% compared to Q3 of 2016​

* Specialty medicines revenues in Q3 of 2017 were $2.0 billion, down 1% compared to Q3 of 2016​

* Qtrly ‍global revenues of copaxone were $1.0 billion, a decrease of 7% compared to q3 of 2016​

* 2017 outlook revised to non-GAAP EPS of $3.77 - $3.87​

* Adjustments of exchange rates used for Venezuelan Bolivar resulted in a decrease of $243 million in revenues for quarter​

* Net non-GAAP adjustments in Q3 of 2017 were $482 million​

* Sees FY‍ revenues $22.2 billion​-22.3 billion​

* Sees lower FY cash flow from operations due to reduction in net income, delay in resolution of working capital dispute with Allergan​

* Resolution of working capital dispute with Allergan, now scheduled to conclude in 2018​

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.06, revenue view $5.67 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.12, revenue view $22.63 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY cash flow from operations $3.15 billion -$3.3 billion‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: