2 months ago
BRIEF-Teva Pharmaceuticals USA says recalls one lot of Paliperidone ER tablets
#Regulatory News - Americas
June 15, 2017 / 4:08 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Teva Pharmaceuticals USA says recalls one lot of Paliperidone ER tablets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

* Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc initiated a voluntary recall to retail-level for one lot of paliperidone extended-release tablets, 3mg, 90 count bottles

* Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc - The lot of paliperidone extended-release tablets, 3mg, 90 count bottles was distributed under Actavis Pharma Inc label

* Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc says the recall is being carried out due to failing test results for dissolution

* Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc says it cannot at this time exclude potential for additional tablets to be below specification

* Teva - Based on Teva's investigation, likelihood of consuming two or more consecutive doses with affected product is low

* Teva - In addition, no post marketing adverse events have been received to date for lack of effectiveness for this recalled lot

* Teva says it has issued an urgent drug recall letter to its direct accounts and has made arrangements for impacted product to be returned to inmar Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

