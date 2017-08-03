FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Teva Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $1.02
August 3, 2017 / 10:49 AM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Teva Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $1.02

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

* Teva reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Teva pharmaceutical industries ltd - ‍2017 business outlook revised to non-gaap eps of $4.30 - $4.50​

* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $4.30 to $4.50

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $1.02

* Q2 gaap loss per share $5.94

* Q2 revenue rose 13 percent to $5.7 billion

* Teva pharmaceutical industries ltd - a goodwill impairment charge of $6.1 billion related to u.s. Generics reporting unit in quarter

* Teva pharmaceutical industries ltd - legal settlements and loss contingencies of $324 million in quarter

* Teva pharmaceutical - ‍q2 results were lower than anticipated due to performance of u.s. Generics business & continued deterioration in venezuela​

* Teva pharmaceutical industries ltd - ‍generic medicines revenues in q2 of 2017 were $3.1 billion, an increase of 20% compared to q2 of 2016​

* Teva pharmaceutical industries ltd - ‍lowered outlook for 2017 non-gaap revenues to $22.8 - $23.2 billion​

* Qtrly global revenues of copaxone were $1.0 billion, a decrease of 10% compared to q2 of 2016

* Teva pharmaceutical industries ltd - ‍specialty medicines revenues in q2 of 2017 were $2.1 billion, down 9% compared to q2 of 2016​

* teva-‍adjusted fy outlook considers impact of higher price erosion in u.s. Generics business, which will be in high single digits rate for remainder of year​

* Teva pharmaceutical industries ltd - adjustments of exchange rates used for venezuelan bolivar resulted in a decrease of $183 million in revenues in quarter

* Teva - ‍in u.s. Generics business, experienced accelerated price erosion and decreased volume mainly due to customer consolidation in quarter​

* Teva - ‍focused on executing cost reductions, rationalizing assets, actively pursuing divestiture opportunities​

* Teva pharmaceutical industries ltd - ‍q2 2017 dividend of 8.5 cents, down 75% from 34 cents in q1 of 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

