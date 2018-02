Jan 31 (Reuters) - Texas Pacific Land Trust:

* ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $38.3 MILLION VERSUS $17.6 MILLION

* NET INCOME OF $18.4 MILLION, OR $2.35 PER SUB-SHARE, FOR Q4 2017, COMPARED WITH $10.9 MILLION, OR $1.37 PER SUB-SHARE, FOR Q4 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: