BRIEF-Texas Roadhouse Inc says entered amended credit agreement - SEC filing​
#Bonds News
August 10, 2017 / 7:34 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Texas Roadhouse Inc says entered amended credit agreement - SEC filing​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Texas Roadhouse Inc:

* On August 7, entered certain amended and restated credit agreement with respect to revolving credit facility - Sec filing​

* Amended credit agreement is a 5-year unsecured, revolving credit agreement under which co can borrow up to $200.0 million​

* Amended credit agreement with option to increase credit facility by an additional $200.0 million​

* Amended credit agreement amends and restates prior credit facility agreement dated August 12, 2011​

* Amended credit agreement also extends maturity date of credit facility until August 5, 2022​ Source text: (bit.ly/2vT21GF) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

