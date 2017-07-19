BRIEF-Textron reports Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.60 from continuing operations

July 19 (Reuters) - Textron Inc
* Textron reports second quarter 2017 results; reaffirms 2017 financial outlook
* Q2 revenue $3.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.57 billion
* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.60 from continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Textron Inc - textron aviation backlog at end of q2 was $1.0 billion, approximately flat from end of q1
* Textron Inc - bell backlog at end of q2 was $5.4 billion, down $234 million from end of q1
* Textron inc - reported q2 2017 income from continuing operations of $0.57 per share
* Textron Inc - during this year's q2, company recorded $13 million of pre-tax special charges ($0.03 per share, after-tax)
* Textron Inc - "revenues were up in quarter primarily driven by arctic cat acquisition"
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.53, revenue view $14.48 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: