BRIEF-Textron reports third quarter 2017 results updates full-year EPS range and raises cash flow guidance

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Textron Inc

* Textron reports third quarter 2017 results; updates full-year EPS range and raises cash flow guidance

* Q3 revenue $3.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.55 billion

* Q3 earnings per share $0.60 from continuing operations

* Q3 adjusted Non-Gaap earnings per share $0.65 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Textron Inc - ‍during this year’s Q3, company recorded $25 million of pre-tax special charges ($0.05 per share, after-tax)​

* Textron Inc - ‍expects full-year 2017 gaap earnings per share from continuing operations will be in range of $2.20 to $2.30​

* Textron Inc - ‍Textron aviation backlog at end of Q3 was $1.2 billion, up $142 million from end of Q2​

* Textron Inc - ‍expects full-year 2017 adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations will be $2.40 to $2.50​

* Textron Inc - ‍bell backlog at end of Q3 was $5.0 billion, down $413 million from end of Q2​

* Textron Inc - ‍increasing its expected full-year manufacturing cash flow before pension contributions by $150 million to a range of $800 to $900 million​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S