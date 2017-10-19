FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Textron reports third quarter 2017 results updates full-year EPS range and raises cash flow guidance
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 19, 2017 / 11:05 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Textron reports third quarter 2017 results updates full-year EPS range and raises cash flow guidance

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Textron Inc

* Textron reports third quarter 2017 results; updates full-year EPS range and raises cash flow guidance

* Q3 revenue $3.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.55 billion

* Q3 earnings per share $0.60 from continuing operations

* Q3 adjusted Non-Gaap earnings per share $0.65 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Textron Inc - ‍during this year’s Q3, company recorded $25 million of pre-tax special charges ($0.05 per share, after-tax)​

* Textron Inc - ‍expects full-year 2017 gaap earnings per share from continuing operations will be in range of $2.20 to $2.30​

* Textron Inc - ‍Textron aviation backlog at end of Q3 was $1.2 billion, up $142 million from end of Q2​

* Textron Inc - ‍expects full-year 2017 adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations will be $2.40 to $2.50​

* Textron Inc - ‍bell backlog at end of Q3 was $5.0 billion, down $413 million from end of Q2​

* Textron Inc - ‍increasing its expected full-year manufacturing cash flow before pension contributions by $150 million to a range of $800 to $900 million​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.