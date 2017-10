Oct 20 (Reuters) - Texwinca Holdings Ltd

* Expected result due to one-off gain on disposal of a trademark of HK$152 million recorded in HY 2016 ​

* ‍Expected that group may record an approximately 60% decrease in profit after tax for six months ended 30 sept​

* Expected result due to exchange losses recorded due to appreciation of rmb against hk dollar in hy ended 30 september 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: