Jan 24 (Reuters) - TF1:

* ANNOUNCES TO BE BROADCASTER OF FRENCH NATIONAL SOCCER TEAM FOR 4 ADDITIONAL YRS

* RENEWS HISTORICAL PARTNERSHIP WITH THE TEAM

* PARTNERSHIP RENEWAL FROM SEPT. THIS YEAR UNTIL WORLD CUP 2022 IN QATAR

* TO BE THE ONLY OFFICIAL BROADCASTER FOR FREE-TO-AIR TV DURING WORLD CUP 2022 IN QATAR