10 days ago
BRIEF-TFI International announces Q2 loss per share C$0.82 from continuing operations
July 27, 2017 / 9:12 PM / 10 days ago

BRIEF-TFI International announces Q2 loss per share C$0.82 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - TFI International Inc

* TFI International announces 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.68 from continuing operations

* Q2 loss per share C$0.82 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue rose 26 percent to C$1.23 billion

* Qtrly total revenue from continuing operations reached $1.23 billion, up 26% from last year

* TFI International Inc - ‍do not expect conditions to materially improve in U.S. TL market before sometime in 2018​

* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.51, revenue view C$1.18 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

