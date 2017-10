Sept 26 (Reuters) - Tfi International Inc

* TFI International announces renewal of normal course issuer bid

* TFI International Inc - Under NCIB, as renewed, TFI International may purchase for cancellation a maximum of 6 million common shares

* TFI International - Shares may be purchased through TSX and on alternatives exchanges in Canada over 12 month period from Oct. 2, 2017 to Oct. 1, 2018