BRIEF-TFI International concludes sale and leaseback of selected real estate assets

Oct 4 (Reuters) - TFI International Inc

* TFI International - concluded sale and leaseback transaction with Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust involving a portfolio of four of its properties

* TFI International- cash transaction of $135.7 million, which includes 2 facilities in each of Montreal and Toronto, will result in pre-tax gain of $70 million

* TFI International - properties included in transaction announced today represents less than 20% of net book value of co's total real estate portfolio